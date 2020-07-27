NAMIC to Host 34th Annual Conference Virtually, Oct. 6-9, 2020
Program to Feature Town Hall on Race and Relevancy in the WorkplaceNEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in its 40-year history, the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) will host its annual conference virtually. NAMIC is hosting the conference virtually to ensure conference attendees are safe as many major American cities are prohibiting large-group events due to the pandemic. Over four days, the virtual conference will take place from Oct. 6 – 9, during the industry’s Diversity Week.
“These past few months have underscored the importance of NAMIC’s mission to advocate for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in our communities and workplaces," said NAMIC President and CEO A. Shuanise Washington. “Americans are grappling with fear and uncertainties about racial disparities, the coronavirus pandemic, and its economic consequences. We will tackle these important issues and more at this year’s conference and provide the industry with actionable ideas for a way forward.”
The conference theme, “Building a Legacy: The Future is Now,” celebrates four decades of results that NAMIC, and so many others, have had on the cable and communications industry.
“Collectively, we are building our legacy for future generations, one that will go down in the history books as a model of strength, determination, and perseverance,” said Washington. “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, this year’s conference is a time to reflect on our progress, embrace new challenges, and define a roadmap for the future.”
The conference will include a host of informative sessions addressing some of the industry’s most pressing issues—from creating a pipeline for diverse leaders to advancing culturally competent marketing and programming.
Sessions are divided into four daily content areas:
• Tuesday: Teamwork, which includes a joint session with Women in Cable Telecommunications on “The Value of Mentoring: Lead, Launch, Legacy.”
• Wednesday: Workforce, which includes sessions on “Workforce 2021: The New Normal” and “A Celebration of Legacy Building” awards ceremony honoring next-generation leaders and luminaries.
• Thursday: Tech & Culture, which includes the popular Startup Pitch Competition, now in its fifth year. On Thursday is a new town hall meeting titled, “The Missing Pieces: Race and Relevancy in the Workplace.” CEOs will discuss ways to support diversity, access, and inclusion at every level within their corporations.
• Friday: Future Leaders, which includes sessions on “The Masterclass: Making Space for the Millennial Leader” and “No Longer Silent: Investments in Social Activism.” The Future Leaders track includes sessions addressing issues concerning emerging leaders. General registration includes the Future Leaders track; attendees can also register to attend separately.
Pre-registration will open on July 27, 2020. For the latest conference news and updates, please visit http://conference.namic.com.
About NAMIC
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
