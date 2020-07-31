Cascade CEO Appoints New Sustainability Council Member

Excellence on Every Level Alex Hogan, Technical Services Specialist

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), a leading field services contractor of drilling, site investigation, and remediation services, is extremely pleased to announce that Alex Hogan has accepted a position with Cascade’s Sustainability Council. CEO John Cowdery appointed the Denver-based Technical Services Specialist to fill the new At-Large council seat.

Hogan was enthusiastic about taking on this role. “Sustainability and conservation are something that I have always had a deep passion for,” he explained. “Serving on Cascade’s Sustainability Council is a unique opportunity for me to get involved in such an important initiative and tackle complex problems with relation to sustainability.”

Established in 2014, Cascade’s Sustainability Council is a shared governance team representing all primary business functions and service lines. Council members meet regularly to drive the implementation of sustainability-based initiatives and prepare the annual Corporate Sustainability Report under the Global Reporting Initiative framework.

In July, Council announced the addition of an At-Large position open to any employee with a passion for sustainability and interest in leadership. “This new Council structure brings a rich diversity of ideas and experience that truly reflects the composition of our organization,” said Sue Bruning, Sustainability Council Chairperson. “Our Compass Corporate Sustainability Program has evolved to support the changing needs of our workforce, clients, supply chain, and pressures that impact our business. Our Council is evolving, too.”

About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.

