Investigation Hotline Rapidly Becoming the Most Sought-After Private Investigation Team in Ontario

Investigation Hotline is a private investigation and detective agency headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company’s diverse investigation team is made up of professional investigators, forensic examiners, detectives, and security experts. Since 1988, Investigation Hotline has been using the latest and greatest intelligence-gathering procedures and techniques to seek out and gather detailed court-worthy case reports for its clients.

In the company’s most recent news, Investigation Hotline is announcing that, as a result of its impressive five-star rating, it has become one of Ontario’s most trending private investigation teams.

“According to our clients, their many positive reviews, and the number of repeat customers we have, it has been a humbling experience to know we’ve become such a trusted resource,” says founder of Investigation Hotline, Mitchell Dubros. “We pride ourselves in our utmost level of trust, legality, and professionalism for personal, corporate, or domestic cases – always working with absolute discretion.”

Investigation Hotline provides clients with a host of professional services, including:

• Consulting and intelligence services

• Fraud and forgery case investigations

• Security and protection cases

• Missing persons

• Anonymous threats

• Surveillance and computer detailing

• International private investigations

• Litigation cases – employee theft, fraud, money laundering and stolen property

• Cheating spouses and child custody cases

• And more!

For more information about Investigation Hotline, or to speak to an investigator, please visit https://investigationhotline.org.

About the Company

Investigation Hotline has been recognized by and worked with several businesses in Ontario, including Spytech, BEX Lock & Security, Precision Institute of Protective Measures, G.P. Ospreay & Associates, and several partnered investigation agencies.

The company strives to work within any budget to deliver only the relevant, helpful facts needed to proceed with next steps and future planning.

Contact Information

Investigation Hotline Experts

416-205-9114

info@investigationhotline.org

https://investigationhotline.org