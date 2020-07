TDOT Traffic Advisory

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. - TDOT contract crews will be closing Burton Road at SR 109 for reconstruction as part of the SR 109 widening project. The closure information is as follows.

Monday, August 3 through Monday, August 17, Burton Road will be CLOSED at SR 109. A signed detour will be in place.

