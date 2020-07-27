Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Appoints Chief District Court Judges in Judicial Districts 20A (Stanly, Montgomery), 27B (Cleveland, Lincoln) and 15B (Orange, Chatham)

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced the appointment of three chief district court judges this week to fill vacancies left by retirements.

Judge John R. Nance has been appointed as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 20A (Stanly, Montgomery counties) following the retirement of Chief District Court Judge Bill Tucker on July 31, 2020. Judge Nance was elected to serve as a district court judge in 2014. He received his undergraduate degree from Oklahoma University in 1977, his master's degree from Webster University in 1987 and his J.D. degree from the Regent University School of Law in 1991.

Chief Justice Beasley has appointed Jeannette Reeves as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 27B (Cleveland, Lincoln counties) following the retirement of Chief District Court Judge Larry Wilson on July 31, 2020. Judge Reeves was appointed to the court by Governor Pat McCrory in January 2014. She received her undergraduate degree from West Virginia University in 1999 and her J.D. degree from West Virginia University Law School. She is the first African American woman to serve as chief district court judge in Judicial District 27B.

Chief Justice Beasley has appointed Samantha Cabe as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 15B (Orange, Chatham counties) following the retirement of Chief District Court Judge Joseph Buckner on July 31, 2020. A native of Swain County, Judge Cabe received her undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University in 1997 and her J.D. degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 2002. She was elected to serve as a district court judge in Judicial District 15B in 2016.

“I am grateful to each of these judges for their willingness to lead in their communities, particularly as we continue to navigate such difficult waters together,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “I am confident that courts in each of these counties will continue to serve the public with excellence and expediency under the new leadership.”