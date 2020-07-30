Drivers Can Replace Their Expired Chevy Extended Warranty with autopom! Vehicle Protection Plans

Chevy warranty expired? You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

Affordable vehicle protection plans from autopom! help ensure drivers can cover the costs of unexpected vehicle repairs.

Our customer service after-the-sale keeps our customers coming back for repeat business.” — Mike Jones, President & CEO

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom! is offering affordable alternatives to Chevy extended warranty plans in the form of Vehicle Protection Plans. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan helps drivers cover the costs of unforeseen repair expenses resulting from a mechanical breakdown.

Plans from autopom! include roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, and nationwide breakdown coverage. Some plans may include tire protection and even no-fee payment plans. autopom!’s agents can help Chevy owners find the plan best for their vehicle and their budget.

“We’re backed by a handful of ‘A+’ rated administrators,” explains Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “Our customer service after-the-sale keeps our customers coming back for repeat business.”

Plan pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage. To learn more about Chevy Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom!, request a free quote by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

atuopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind