The Vintage Wholesaler is pleased to announce it is taking over the industry to become the leading vintage wholesale supplier around the world.

While vintage clothing has, and always will be, a fashion trend, we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of retailers wanting to offer vintage pieces to their customers. ” — Reign Ayanna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vintage Wholesaler Taking World by Storm as the Leading Vintage Wholesale Supplier in the Industry

The company only sells completely sustainable and eco-friendly clothing.

Los Angeles, CA – The Vintage Wholesaler is pleased to announce it is taking over the industry to become the leading vintage wholesale supplier around the world.

The Vintage Wholesaler is an e-Commerce site which supplies stores from around the globe with premium vintage clothing at wholesale prices and bundles – all completely sustainable and eco-friendly. The company enables retailers to purchase high quality vintage items, all hand-selected, by type or price.

In the company’s most recent news, The Vintage Wholesaler is pleased to announce it has seen a remarkable increase in its sales over the past few months and is rapidly taking the industry by storm. According to the site’s founder, Reign Ayanna, this is a result of recent fashion trends and the company’s compassionate values for the environment.

“We are so pleased to see such a huge increase in our recent sales,” says Ayanna. “While vintage clothing has, and always will be, a fashion trend, we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of retailers wanting to offer vintage pieces to their customers. This, combined with our mission to only provide sustainable and eco-friendly products, is certainly the reason we have seen tremendous growth.”

Through The Vintage Wholesaler website, clients can purchase hand-selected bundles of vintage pieces without having to visit the company’s warehouse. Retailers can find a wide variety of gorgeous and trendy bundles, including:

• Vintage outerwear

• Sweaters

• Bottoms (denim and non-denim)

• T-shirts

• Dresses

• Men’s and women’s styles

• Flips

• And more!

Additionally, retailers can also subscribe to the company’s unique vintage subscription boxes, which can help them to build new or existing retail clothing businesses.

The Vintage Wholesaler supplies clothing manufactured by the biggest brands, including Saint Luis, Fear of God, and Round Two Vintage.

For more information about The Vintage Wholesaler, or to place an order, please visit www.thevintagewholesaler.com.

About the Company

The Vintage Wholesaler is an e-Commerce store offering retailers unique bundles of eco-friendly and sustainable vintage clothing pieces. The company offers a variety of bundles, based on type and price, and also provides readers with useful knowledge from its highly popular blog.

Contact Information

Reign Ayanna

424-212-2733

shop@thevintagewholesaler.com

www.thevintagewholesaler.com