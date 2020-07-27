Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal
CASE#: 20A103195
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/26/20 at approximately 11:08 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 955 Old Stage Rd., Westford
VIOLATION: DUI #1 – Test Refusal
ACCUSED: Steve Olango
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26, 2020 at approximately 11:08 PM Vermont State Police dispatch received an emergency alert from BMW indicating that one of their vehicles had been involved in a collision at 955 Old Stage Rd. in Westford. Troopers and Fire/EMS were dispatched. Essex Police also responded to the area.
Troopers located the vehicle in question off the road surface and in a ditch. The operator and sole occupant was identified as 34-year-old Steve Olango. Olango showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Olango was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he was issued citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Test Refusal. Olango was ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 9/22/20 at 8:00 AM
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
