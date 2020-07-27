Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A103195

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/26/20 at approximately 11:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 955 Old Stage Rd., Westford

VIOLATION: DUI #1 – Test Refusal

ACCUSED: Steve Olango

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 26, 2020 at approximately 11:08 PM Vermont State Police dispatch received an emergency alert from BMW indicating that one of their vehicles had been involved in a collision at 955 Old Stage Rd. in Westford. Troopers and Fire/EMS were dispatched. Essex Police also responded to the area.

Troopers located the vehicle in question off the road surface and in a ditch. The operator and sole occupant was identified as 34-year-old Steve Olango. Olango showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Olango was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where he was issued citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Test Refusal. Olango was ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 9/22/20 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

