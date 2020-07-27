Care For Children International, Inc. Executes Global Food Drive

Care For Children International, Inc. - Circular Logo CFCII Philippine Food Drive CFCII India Food Drive

Care For Children International, Inc. has completed the execution of a global food drive to address the rising level of hunger due to the novel Covid-19 virus

For the cost of a single cup of coffee in the United States, you can feed a family of five for an entire week in many parts of the world.” — Jose Gabriel Cabral, President, Care For Children International, Inc.

FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care For Children International, Inc. recently completed a global, coordinated food drive which spanned five separate continents, and fed thousands of people. Due to the novel Covid-19 virus, the global food supply chain has experienced wide-ranging, geographically disproportionate disruption which has led to an evolving humanitarian crisis in numerous parts of the globe. Factors involved in creating this humanitarian crisis are record-high unemployment, border closures, stark increases in the costs of food, and stringent government quarantines, all of these coming at the hands of Covid-19 and governments trying desperately to slow the spread of the virus. Together, these factors have caused a drastic surge in the number of people that are at risk for severe hunger and malnutrition.In order to help address this crisis, Care For Children International, Inc. created and launched a program, known internally as “Caring During Covid”, which itself is comprised of numerous projects, each one being highly-targeted to address specific needs that have arisen in response to Covid-19. In early June, CFCII executed project “Covers for Covid” during which more than one-thousand facemasks, all hand-made in the USA, were freely distributed, in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus. Now, CFCII has executed the second project, “Meals for Many”, to specifically target the nutritional needs that are surging everywhere across the globe. As part of this project, separate, coordinated food drives were held in regions such as Asia, Africa, South America, Haiti, Europe, and even North America. These food drives provided life-sustaining nutrition to thousands of people throughout all of these regions with no other means to meet their basic nutritional needs.According to Care For Children International, Inc.’s President and Founder, Jose Gabriel Cabral, “We’ve been doing this work for decades, bringing life-saving fresh water, food, clothing, housing, etc to countless people. But in all that time, the level of need that we’re seeing first-hand in the field right now, in mid-2020, it’s the highest that we’ve ever seen it.” He somberly added, “If more people don’t step up and help the people who really need it the most, this mounting crisis will certainly snowball into a global catastrophe. For the cost of a single cup of coffee in the United States, you can feed a family of five for an entire week in many parts of the world. If you are able, any amount you can give will help a great deal. Please consider giving - donations can be made through GuideStar directly on our website , or through our Facebook page (below).”“Now is not the time for half-measures or words,” James Mann, a member of CFCII’s Board of Directors proclaimed. He added, “Now is a time for action. For many people, there will be no tomorrow if we don’t act today. This crisis is very real, and growing very quickly. To enable us to reach and help feed as many people as possible, we need financial support from everyone that can possibly give. Care For Children International, Inc. is a 100% volunteer-based organization, and every dollar donated goes directly into the field. We just hope that people have the awareness of how important their giving is right now – to be clear, it’s more important than ever.”Care For Children International, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3), including relief of the poor, the distressed or the underprivileged by feeding, clothing and educating said individuals both in the United States and abroad. We are currently seeking grants and other funding opportunities to assist in reaching our project goals.

Short Clip of CFCII Volunteers and Families During June 2020 USA Food Drive