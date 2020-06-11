Care For Children International, Inc. Makes and Distributes Over 1000 Face Masks to Help Slow the Spread of Covid-19
Care For Children International, Inc. has made and distributed over 1000 face masks in the United States, Africa, and Europe to slow the spread of Covid-19
Bringing real-world solutions to those who need them the most, that’s our organization’s core goal. We’re trying to make a tangible difference in the lives of as many people as possible.”FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care For Children International, Inc. recently completed an initiative to create and distribute over 1000 face masks targeted at helping to protect against the spread of the novel Covid-19 virus. Because of the seriousness of the global pandemic, and the disproportionate impact that the virus is having on the people that are most in need, CFCI recently executed “Project Care Covers”, dedicating 100% of the staff in the United States, which is comprised entirely of volunteers, to personally cut and sew over 1000 face masks in order to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
— Jose Gabriel Cabral, President, Care For Children International, Inc.
Each mask is made from separate inner and outer materials to provide an enhanced shield to help prevent transmission of the virus, and is branded with a label indicating that they were “Made in the USA” by Care For Children International, Inc. Upon completion, these protective masks were then distributed throughout Bristol County, in Massachusetts, USA, an area hit especially hard by Covid-19, and were also sent to countries in Africa and Europe, including Guinea-Conakry, Portugal, and France, to help protect people in those regions as well. Care For Children International, Inc. believes that in these challenging times, its critical for all individuals and organizations to step up and join together to combat poverty, illness, hunger, thirst, and homelessness by bringing relief and assistance to as many people as possible, regardless of race, religion, creed, gender, age, or importantly – geographical location.
“At Care For Children International, Inc., we are committed to helping those that are in the most need, wherever they happen to be.” CFCI’s President, Jose Gabriel Cabral recently declared. He added, “Our goal is to identify communities and families that can most benefit from our assistance, and bring them food, blankets, clothing, shelter, clean water through our well-drilling efforts, really anything we can do. We’re doing everything possible to help thousands of amazing families and children all over the globe have access to life’s most basic necessities. Bringing real-world solutions to those who need them the most, that’s our organization’s core goal. We’re trying to make a tangible difference in the lives of as many people as possible.”
Care For Children International, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3), including relief of the poor, the distressed or the underprivileged by feeding, clothing and educating said individuals both in the United States and abroad. We are currently seeking grants and other funding opportunities to assist in reaching our project goals.
