Care For Children International, Inc. Awarded 2020 Bronze Seal of Transparency

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of our organization’s journey to raise awareness about the work that Care For Children International, Inc. has been doing for decades”FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care For Children International, Inc. is excited to announce that the organization has earned a 2020 Bronze Seal of Transparency. This award is issued by GuideStar, a major, global registry of nonprofits, and it is given in recognition of the transparency that Care For Children International, Inc. has demonstrated through the addition and publication of information about the organization’s structure, organization, areas of impact, tax exempt status, etc. to CFCII’s GuideStar Nonprofit Profile.
— James Mann, Director and Head of Business Services
When asked about this achievement, James Mann, a member of the Board of Directors stated, “We’re delighted to be officially recognized for our transparency, but more importantly, we’re very thrilled about the on-going sharing of our information with the large network of other organizations that GuideStar collaborates with.” Mann continued, “This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of our organization’s journey to raise awareness about the work that Care For Children International, Inc. has been doing for decades. We need to get the word out about the real-world difference we’re making in the day-to-day lives of people on five separate continents who are in the most need, and at the highest risk. Raising awareness will help us, strategically, to align with the right kinds of partnerships, and collaborate with the right kinds of organizations in order to maximize CFCII’s potential, tangible, impact. Really, the sky is the limit – there is so much hunger and abject poverty in this world, no single organization can meet all of the need. By collaborating with GuideStar, we’re confident that there will be value to our organization, which will directly translate into more people receiving food, clothing, educational material, fresh water wells, housing, and even vocational training.”
Care For Children International, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3), including relief of the poor, the distressed or the underprivileged by feeding, clothing and educating said individuals both in the United States and abroad. We are currently seeking grants and other funding opportunities to assist in reaching our project goals.
