Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,345 in the last 365 days.

SR 150 Mirror Lake Fatal Crash

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Sunday July 26, 2020

On 7/25/20 at approximaltey 9:40 am, a sixty-five year old male was traveling on SR 150 Mirror Lake Highway when he struck a deer on his motorcycle near milepost 43. The driver was wearing full protective gear including helmet, leather, and riding boots. The driver was transported by air with life-threatening injuries. SR 150 was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed. On 07/26/2020 at approximately 10:45 a.m the driver succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

###

posted 60 mins ago

You just read:

SR 150 Mirror Lake Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.