SR 150 Mirror Lake Fatal Crash

Sunday July 26, 2020

On 7/25/20 at approximaltey 9:40 am, a sixty-five year old male was traveling on SR 150 Mirror Lake Highway when he struck a deer on his motorcycle near milepost 43. The driver was wearing full protective gear including helmet, leather, and riding boots. The driver was transported by air with life-threatening injuries. SR 150 was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours while the investigation was completed. On 07/26/2020 at approximately 10:45 a.m the driver succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

