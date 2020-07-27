St. Johnsbury Barracks/Armed Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403721
TROOPER: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 07/25/20 at 0259 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Broad Street, Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Dalton Kraft
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Cumberland Farms
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/20, Vermont State Police responded to an active armed robbery at
the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon, Vermont. The male, later identified as Dalton
Kraft, fled on a bicycle shortly after the 911 call. Two civilians held Kraft on Center
Street near Cumberland Farms until Troopers arrived. Kraft was taken into custody
for the attempted armed robbery. No one was injured in this incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:7-27-20 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: 50,000.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.