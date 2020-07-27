Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403721

TROOPER: David Hastings                         

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/20 at 0259 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Broad Street, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Dalton Kraft                                            

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Cumberland Farms

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/25/20, Vermont State Police responded to an active armed robbery at

the Cumberland Farms in Lyndon, Vermont. The male, later identified as Dalton

Kraft, fled on a bicycle shortly after the 911 call. Two civilians held Kraft on Center

Street near Cumberland Farms until Troopers arrived. Kraft was taken into custody

for the attempted armed robbery. No one was injured in this incident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:7-27-20   @ 1300 hours         

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC     

BAIL: 50,000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

