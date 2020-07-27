Musical Performer Uses Her Platform to Seek Justice for Late Musician Andy Clayburn
The story must be told. I have heard the evidence and I just can’t unhear it! Andy’s music speaks for itself and his exceptional musicianship needs no narration.”UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A true warrior for integrity with an overflowing heart, Tish Tindall aka The Fabulous TT uses her musical theatre platform to shed enlightenment on an injustice to a musician whose family are now seeking peace and truth for the late Andy Clayburn.
The performing arts school owner has created a wonderful platform from which she can get information across in her creative songwriting. This will be the sixth musical by Fabulous Musicals in association with Lossie Entertainment Academy written and performed by Tish.
“The story must be told. I have heard the evidence and I just can’t unhear it! Andy’s music speaks for itself and his exceptional musicianship needs no narration but there is one episode in his life (the one where Andy writes a song with Paul Dwyer that goes on to become one of the most popular TV theme tunes of all time but they don’t get the credit for it) that of this really needs to be aired. Andy’s family has asked me to write this story and I have emphatically agreed to do so. After all, that’s what Friends are for.”
“It’s hard to put into words... I feel like Andrew is a diamond that a huge chunk of the world missed out on and should be given the chance to know, I feel like Andrew has welcomed Tish into our family and he is reaching the world through her” said Clayburn’s sister.
