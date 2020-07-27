Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,757 in the last 365 days.

Defying GraviTT - A One Woman Show by the The Fabulous TT

Defying GraviTT - The Fabulous TT

The fabulous TT has done it again in this spectacular one woman show. A must see!

UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defying GraviTT with 2020 hindsight (magnified by her new designer reading glasses) The Fabulous TT aka Tish Tindall asks where the year has gone, why she will never be painted green, and what on earth happened to her under-there-webcam-wear?

Inspired by being locked down at fifty one, Defying GraviTT by Tish Tindall is a must-see musical theatre one-woman (and perhaps the odd pet) show, featuring a freshly baked batch of hilarious, heart-warming and often soul-searching songs including “I am an Amazon-ian”, “Doo Wah DIY? (Yes, I Do!)”, “What Ever Happened to an Evening with Stephen (Schwartz)”, “Less Than Dressed for Success (Suited & Rebooted)” and the uplifting anthemic reality check inspired by Radio/TV Presenter Kaye Adams ~ “Live in the Here and Now”.

For more information visit online.thespaceuk.com
All enquiries: Contact Tish Tindall at thefabuloustt@gmail.com

Elizabeth Lloyd
Seraphic PR
+1 310-437-3048
email us here

You just read:

Defying GraviTT - A One Woman Show by the The Fabulous TT

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.