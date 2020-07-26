NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solitaire.kim Launches New Gaming Site with 300+ Card Games

The site is already becoming hugely popular with new and avid card game players.

(NY, New York) – Solitaire is pleased to announce it has officially launched its new gaming site, with over 300+ popular card games.

Solitaire.kim is a gaming website with over 300 versions of the ever-popular Solitaire game. Each version is 100% free to play online and are compatible with any device, such as PC, MacOS, Android, iOS, and Linux – making it one of the most versatile gaming sites currently on the market.

With Solitaire.kim, users won’t have to download any software, nor will they have to register to access the site, which ensures private and discreet gameplay. Additionally, features such as double-click to automatically move the cards to its correct position, unlimited undo, and an integrated timer make playing a truly interactive experience.

Solitaire is a unique card game in the sense that just one player can enjoy a game of cards, without having to find an in-person or virtual opponent. It is a single-player game that tests the user’s concentration and skill by requiring them to use up all their cards in a particular manner. Solitaire can be played via hundreds of variations, making it incredibly versatile, fun, and engaging for players of all ages.

Some of the 300+ Solitaire versions include all of the most preferred methods, plus fun and exciting alternatives never seen before. These versions include:

Klondike

Spider

FreeCell

Pyramid

Golf

Crescent

Scorpion

Yukon

Canfield

And hundreds more!

For more information about Solitaire.kim, or to start playing for free, please visit https://solitaire.kim/.

About the Company

Solitaire.kim was created by popular developer, Mark S, as a way for Solitaire lovers and novices to enjoy their favorite game. Solitaire.kim is 100% free to use and can be played on any cell phone, tablet, laptop, or computer.

Contact Information

Mark S

support@solitaire.kim

https://solitaire.kim/