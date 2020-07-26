Middlesex / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 1052 hrs

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Samuel Ferrell

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passenger

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Robinson

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL: R33

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear Passenger Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Benjamin Sodergren

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killingworth, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side Doors

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

Pedestrian #1

NAME: Elizabeth Robison

AGE: 47

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a three vehicle

crash on VT RT 100 near 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd. While enroute dispatch advised

Troopers three vehicles were involved and a pedestrian had been struck.

Investigation revealed that Ferrell had been driving southbound on VT RT 100

before crossing the center lines and striking a pedestrian on the shoulder,

hitting the guardrail and striking Vehicles #2 and #3. He then crossed back over

the center lines again and came to an uncontrolled rest against rocks off the

side of the road. All three vehicles were towed from the roadway. Parties

involved with injuries were cleared by EMS personnel.

Ferrell was screened for suspicion of operating under the influence, but

ultimately it was determined that this may have been caused by a medical event.

Ferrell was issued Civil Violations and there is further investigation pending.

Vermont Civil Violations Issued:

- Title 23 Section 676, Operating After Suspension

- Title 23 Section 1038, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic