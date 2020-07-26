Middlesex / MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303133
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 1052 hrs
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samuel Ferrell
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Passenger
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Robinson
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: R33
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear Passenger Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Benjamin Sodergren
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killingworth, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side Doors
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
Pedestrian #1
NAME: Elizabeth Robison
AGE: 47
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a three vehicle
crash on VT RT 100 near 820 Waterbury Stowe Rd. While enroute dispatch advised
Troopers three vehicles were involved and a pedestrian had been struck.
Investigation revealed that Ferrell had been driving southbound on VT RT 100
before crossing the center lines and striking a pedestrian on the shoulder,
hitting the guardrail and striking Vehicles #2 and #3. He then crossed back over
the center lines again and came to an uncontrolled rest against rocks off the
side of the road. All three vehicles were towed from the roadway. Parties
involved with injuries were cleared by EMS personnel.
Ferrell was screened for suspicion of operating under the influence, but
ultimately it was determined that this may have been caused by a medical event.
Ferrell was issued Civil Violations and there is further investigation pending.
Vermont Civil Violations Issued:
- Title 23 Section 676, Operating After Suspension
- Title 23 Section 1038, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic