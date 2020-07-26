Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex - Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                             

STATION:  MIDDLESEX                   

CONTACT#: 802.585.0685

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 AT 1259 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: MEADOW STREET, WILLIAMSTOWN, VT 05679

VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL TRESPASS

 

ACCUSED:  EMMA-JAYNE FARINA                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SOUTH STRAFFORD, VT 05070

 

VICTIM: REBECCA AMERMAN

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT  05679

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/25/2020 the Vermont State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of

an Unlawful Trespass. Subsequent investigation revealed that Farina entered an

occupied dwelling, without permission.  Farina was issued a citation and released on conditions to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on Monday

07/27/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 AT 1230 HOURS       

COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: NO    

BAIL: NONE

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

