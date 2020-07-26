Middlesex - Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: MIDDLESEX
CONTACT#: 802.585.0685
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2020 AT 1259 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: MEADOW STREET, WILLIAMSTOWN, VT 05679
VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL TRESPASS
ACCUSED: EMMA-JAYNE FARINA
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SOUTH STRAFFORD, VT 05070
VICTIM: REBECCA AMERMAN
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT 05679
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/2020 the Vermont State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of
an Unlawful Trespass. Subsequent investigation revealed that Farina entered an
occupied dwelling, without permission. Farina was issued a citation and released on conditions to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on Monday
07/27/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 AT 1230 HOURS
COURT: ORANGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NONE
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.