New Haven Barracks/ DUI #5 and DLSC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2020, 0021 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St. in the Town of Middlebury

VIOLATION: DUI #5; DLSC

 

ACCUSED: Leo Hotte

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/26/2020 at 0021 Hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver at a business on Court St. in the Town of Middlebury. State Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Leo Hotte (52) of Cornwall, VT.

 

While speaking with Hotte, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hotte was screened for DUI and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and driving with a criminally suspended license.

 

Hotte was transported to ACT 1 and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

