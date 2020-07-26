Road opening Woods Hollow Rd Westford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Woods Hollow Rd in the area of 851 Woods Hollow Rd in Westford is now open to traffic.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Please drive carefully.

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

