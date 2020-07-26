power outage in Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

We would like to advise the power outage in the area of Ferry Road in Charlotte. This outage is also affecting the traffic lights at the intersection at Ferry Road and Route 7. There are crews headed out to repair the damage.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Please drive carefully.

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

