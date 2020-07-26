power outage in Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
We would like to advise the power outage in the area of Ferry Road in Charlotte. This outage is also affecting the traffic lights at the intersection at Ferry Road and Route 7. There are crews headed out to repair the damage.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Please drive carefully.
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173