Top Prop Program Offers Hartzell Odyssey For Cirrus SR22 and SR22T Aircraft
Smoother, Quieter, Faster with Great Ramp Appeal
"The Odyssey gives both the SR22 and SR22T greater ramp appeal, smoother operation, better climb, faster speeds, and quieter flying.”PIQUA, OHIO, U.S. , July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus SR22 and SR22T pilots can now add Hartzell Propeller's four-blade structural composite carbon fiber propeller, called the Odyssey, to their airplanes for $35,000. The new propeller has been available as an STC option for new aircraft from the factory since earlier this year.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge.
Hartzell's new offering is supplied with a polished aluminum spinner assembly and is available with or without ice protection. It is available from prop shops, FBOs or direct from Hartzell under the company's Top Prop program.
Hartzell's 78" diameter Odyssey features advanced structural composite blade technology that delivers low weight, low inertia, high durability, and low life cycle costs. The company's ASC-II blade technology pairs well with a unique Raptor blade retention and hub system to deliver superior performance.
Hartzell's 78" diameter Odyssey features advanced structural composite blade technology that delivers low weight, low inertia, high durability, and low life cycle costs. The company's ASC-II blade technology pairs well with a unique Raptor blade retention and hub system to deliver superior performance.
The Odyssey is the best performing four-blade propeller for the SR22 and SR22T. Flight testing confirmed that the Odyssey is more than six knots faster and results in a 14 percent improvement in climb performance versus any other four-blade offering. The Odyssey has a one knot speed improvement and a five percent climb improvement over the standard three-blade propeller.
The Odyssey propeller offers nearly 2.0 dB(a) reduction in cabin noise and a certified 2.0 dB(a) reduction in fly-over noise versus the standard three-blade propeller.
The four-blade Odyssey was specifically designed to maximize performance on the SR22 and SR22T platforms and utilizes an advanced carbon fiber composite airfoil integrated into a co-molded aluminum shank. The outboard half of the leading edge is protected with an electroformed nickel-cobalt erosion shield, and the blades are certified for unlimited life.
The strength and durability of the Odyssey propeller allows Hartzell to offer it with the industry leading six-year/2,400-hour warranty which covers the propeller through first overhaul.
About Cirrus Aircraft
Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy.
Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) - the first FAA-certified whole airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 11 million hours and 192 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has four locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
