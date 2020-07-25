Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,287 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Alert

Roadway is now open

 

Thank you

 

From: Kelsey, Jenna <Jenna.Kelsey@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, July 25, 2020 1:31 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 7 in the area of  West Salisbury Rd in Salisbury is closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorists should expect delays in the area, and should seek alternative routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

Jenna

 

You just read:

RE: Traffic Alert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.