Advanced TV Launches Demand Side Platform (DSP) for CTV
Connected TV (CTV) Advertising is the placement of TV Ads on the biggest screens in the household using Over the Top (OTT) services.
The ability to use data for targeting your ideal prospects on Connected TV is a game changer.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced TV, led by DRTV Legend, Ron Perlstein, announces the launch of their new in-house, proprietary Demand Side Platform (DSP) for Connected TV advertising buys. Access premium Streaming TV inventory that is fraud free and targeted precisely.
— Advanced TV founder Ron Perlstein
“The ability to use data for targeting your ideal prospects on Connected TV is a game changer,” says Advanced TV founder Ron Perlstein. Perlstein launched Advanced TV in 2019 to serve the emerging TV Media marketplace with new technology and advanced advertising tactics.
Overall, 74% of U.S. households have at least one internet-connected TV device, such as a Smart TV, or an OTT player such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Over 44 million US households have no pay TV service. Ad supported OTT Streaming services like Pluto, Peacock, Philo and Sling are growing exponentially.
With traditional TV ads, targeting is limited to DMA, schedule and dayparts. Connected TV media buys offer 1:1 targeting of valuable customers in their households in real time. Geo-target to zip code or scale nationally using custom audiences to target the best prospects.
The Advanced TV team offers managed Connected TV buys through relationships with top Supply Side Platforms (SSP) like Telaria, SpotX, and Beachfront.
• Reporting. Data is available in real time. Detailed reports include device type, DMA, publisher, placement, CPM, cost, impressions, and completed views.
• Fraud-Free. With an in-house anti-fraud shield in conjunction with Pixalate, advertisers are guaranteed fraud-free CTV inventory from trusted content providers.
• Brand Safe. Advertisers must be sure that the content appearing alongside their ads doesn't compromise the brand's image. Advanced TV offers only the highest quality content from major media companies like: A&E, AMC, Disney, Discovery, NBC Universal, ViacomCBS, and too many others to list.
Television is still the most powerful and engaging form of advertising in history. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in on TV, compared to 10% when reading it in text. Through Advanced TV, Advertisers can start with modest test budgets while advertising on Premium TV inventory.
