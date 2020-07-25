The School Choice Launches Brand New Service to Guide Parents through Process of Finding Best School for Each Child

The School Choice

The company utilizes a unique 3-step process to find a school that aligns with family’s values, goals, and needs.

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, July 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The School Choice is pleased to announce the official launch of its brand new service to guide parents through the stressful process of finding the best school for each child—especially with school services being limited in the 2020 global pandemic.

The School Choice is an educational service for parents to help them find a school that meets the specific needs, values, and goals of their family. This service is ideal for parents who recognize the importance of education, helping them more easily evaluate their options and make the best choice in the midst of so much uncertainty.

Today, The School Choice is pleased to announce that its highly informative and useful service is now available to parents across the U.S. Using this service, parents will find more options than typically assumed, enabling them to select schools that most align with the family’s values and priorities.

“At The School Choice, we get it! It’s hard to know what school is best for your child because it’s an emotional decision that impacts his or her future,” says Tammy Barron, co-founder of The School Choice. “That’s why we’ve combined our decades of expertise in school leadership with our own personal experience as parents and grandparents to create a unique profile to guide your school choice.”

The School Choice works in an easy, 3-step process:

1. The service builds a personalized school choice profile builder based on the families specific needs and goals

2. School options are then evaluated using the C.L.E.A.R. Choice process

3. Parents can then make an informed decision to choose the right school for each

“This service enables parents to choose wisely and fearlessly with The School Choice Profile,” states Barron. “Not only does it give parents the confidence they desperately want, it also helps to reduce sleepless nights from worry, eliminate uncertainty and doubt, and reduce the risk of gambling with such an important life decision. The question to parents is: Why settle when better choices are available?”

For more information about The School Choice, or to start a personalized profile, please visit www.theschoolchoice.com.

About the Company

The School Choice is a service offered by School Growth LLC. School Growth is an international education strategy company headquartered near Atlanta, GA, that leverages best practices in leadership capacity, organizational health, and continuous improvement to grow and improve schools of all types and sizes.