Westminster Barracks// DUI-Drugs, Possession of Narcotics & more//7/24/2020

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103366

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020, at about 9:40 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, from Mile Marker 55 to Exit 3

VIOLATION:

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicating Substance in violation of Title 23 V.S.A. §1201(A)(3)

Possession of a Narcotic (Heroin) in violation of Title 18 V.S.A. §4233(A)(4)

Transportation of Heroin into the State in violation of Title 18 V.S.A. §4233(3)(D)

Trafficking of Heroin in violation of Title 18 V.S.A. §4233(3)(c)

Possession of a Narcotic (Suboxone)in violation of Title 18 V.S.A. §4234(A)(1)

ACCUSED: Justin W. Smith

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, New Hampshire

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/24/2020, at about 9:40 AM, the Vermont State Police Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) received a 9-1-1 call about a vehicle that was operating in an erratic manner on I-91 southbound, near Mile Marker 55. Subsequent calls about the same vehicle lead to Troopers with the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster stopping the vehicle off Exit 3 in Brattleboro.

The investigation determined that the operator, Justin Smith, 26, of Lebanon New Hampshire, was operating the vehicle while impaired by an intoxicating substance.

Further investigation lead to the seizure of two types of narcotics.

Smith was processed for the crimes and released with a citation to a sober and responsible adult.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020-1:00 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.