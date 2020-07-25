Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Domestic Assault/ VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402691

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2020 @ 1800

LOCATION: Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Nicholas Sweet

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the identities of victims of Domestic Violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2020, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a family fight in Pittsford (VT). During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Nicholas Sweet had caused injury to multiple household family members and violated court ordered conditions of release.

Sweet was taken into custody and later released on citation to appear July 20, 2020, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.