Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Assault & Robbery/VOCR/ Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 20B402645

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2020 @ 1826

LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Robbery & Assault/ Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Sid Martucio

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

ACCUSED: Stephanie Horvath

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

Violation: Robbery & Assault/ Disorderly Conduct/ VOCR

VICTIM: Jamie Vaccaro

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2020, at approximately 1826 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in the parking lot of Bed Bath and Beyond in Rutland Town. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that an assault and robbery had occurred in the parking lot. The accused had fled the scene prior to Troopers arriving. While investigating the offense, Troopers learned that both accused had caused a disturbance in the parking lot resulting in disorderly conduct charges as well.

On July 23, 2020, Troopers arrested Sid Martucio and Stephanie Horvath in connection with the robbery and assault. Troopers discovered that Horvath had also violated court order conditions of release.

Martucio was released with court ordered conditions and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division July 24, 2020, at 1230 hours.

Horvath was lodged at Chittenden Correctional Facility on $2500 bail and ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 24, 2020, at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $ 2500 for Horvath

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.