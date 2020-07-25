Press Release - Death Investigation - Wardsboro

VSP News Release-Incident

DATE/TIME: On 07/24/20, at approximately 1213 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Hill Road, Wardsboro, Vermont INCIDENT: Death Investigation

VICTIM: Richard Fay Age: 74 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/24/20, at approximately 1213 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a body located on E. Hill Road, in the Town of Wardsboro. Rescue Inc. responded and confirmed that the male subject was deceased. The scene investigation identified the decedent as Richard Fay. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and assisted at the scene. Fay's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time Fay's death is not suspicious.

