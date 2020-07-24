FDLE arrests Mayo man for child solicitation, pornography

For Immediate Release

July 23, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the arrest of Anthony Miles Wilson, 37, of Mayo, for five counts of solicitation of a child by use of the Internet, five counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of transmission of child pornography, and one count of unlawful use of two-way communication device. Wilson was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office on an FDLE warrant.

After receiving a cybertip from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children, agents investigated social media communications between Wilson and a 14-year-old female for possible child exploitation. The investigation showed that Wilson engaged in sexually explicit conversations, including soliciting and receiving pornographic images of the victim.

Wilson was booked into the Lafayette County Jail. The investigation is still active, and additional charges may be pending. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Third Judicial Circuit.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents .

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001