Alexandria Ayala, Candidate for School Board, Receives Several Major Endorsements from Hispanic Organizations & Leaders

Alexandria Ayala for School Board District 2 Vote Hispanic Julio Fuentes, President of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President.

Ayala’s Hispanic Heritage, Leadership Experience, & Record of Community Advocacy Win Her Support From Multiple Hispanic Organizations & Leaders Across PBC

We believe that education & our economy go hand in hand. We need to make sure our kids, the future of our country, are well prepared, & Ayala will bring that drive & passion to the school board.” — Julio Fuentes