Alexandria Ayala, Candidate for School Board, Receives Several Major Endorsements from Hispanic Organizations & Leaders
Ayala’s Hispanic Heritage, Leadership Experience, & Record of Community Advocacy Win Her Support From Multiple Hispanic Organizations & Leaders Across PBC
We believe that education & our economy go hand in hand. We need to make sure our kids, the future of our country, are well prepared, & Ayala will bring that drive & passion to the school board.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alexandria Ayala, candidate for Palm Beach County School Board District 2, announced that she has received several major endorsements from Hispanic organizations and leaders across Palm Beach County. The wave of Hispanic support comes from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores, West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Palm Beach County, HolaTV, The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County, among others.
Ayala plans to bring a fresh perspective to the board to ensure the Palm Beach County schools and education system are working not only for students, but supporting every teacher, parent, and employee. Ayala also believes that every teacher should have the support and resources they need to fulfill their mission in the classroom. She is the only candidate for District 2 that offers a Spanish website: https://www.alexandriaforschoolboard.com/espanol/.
“We believe that education and our economy go hand in hand. We need to make sure our kids, the future of our country, are well prepared, and Alexandria will bring that drive and passion to the school board,” said Julio Fuentes, President of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President.
“After conducting interviews, the impartial and diverse panel selected who we believe to be the most qualified candidate for the position. Ms. Ayala demonstrated that she is supportive of the Hispanic community, and The Hispanic Vote supports her campaign for Palm Beach County School Board District 2,” The Board of Directors, The Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County said in their endorsement.
The Hispanic Leaders Coalition, a group of Hispanic leaders in support of Ayala, wrote, “Despite Hispanic children making up the largest percentage of students enrolled in the Palm Beach County School District, the Hispanic community does not currently have a representative on the School Board. Meanwhile, disparities in educational outcomes and dropout rates among Hispanic students persist. Alexandria Ayala is running for the Palm Beach County School Board to change that Alexandria is passionate about our public education system, and she will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the school board. She understands that every student, regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status, has a right to an excellent education in a safe and inviting learning environment.”
As a former Legislative Aide in Tallahassee, Ayala served constituents and worked on policy issues that impacted Palm Beach County’s families, businesses, and schools. Today, as a Legislative Aide on the County Commission, Ayala works each day to address community concerns, form successful partnerships, and support policy initiatives that foster successful programs that will strengthen the neighborhoods and empower residents.
As a community activist in the county, Ayala has championed causes and issues focused on empowering communities, supporting women, and increasing voter participation.
Ayala’s top priorities include: investing in technology and additional training, improving student safety and mental health, ensuring fine arts programs remain available to students, closing achievement gaps, managing the budget to find efficiencies, and discovering ways to increase community partnerships with the county and local municipalities.
Ayala is running for the Palm Beach County School Board District 2 to ensure each and every child has ample opportunities to succeed, that our teachers have a voice who looks out for them, and that School District employees are supported.
To learn more about Alexandria Ayala, visit www.alexandriaforschoolboard.com.
