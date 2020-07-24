St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403700
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 at approximately 1202 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kimberly Whelan
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/24/2020, at approximately 1202 hours, Vermont State
Troopers responded to a domestic assault on Avenue A in the town of St.
Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Kimberly Whelan (30) assaulted an
individual. Whelan was taken into custody for processing. Whelan was released
into the custody of the Caledonia County Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 at 1600 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.