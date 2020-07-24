St. Johnsbury / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403700

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 at approximately 1202 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kimberly Whelan

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/24/2020, at approximately 1202 hours, Vermont State

Troopers responded to a domestic assault on Avenue A in the town of St.

Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Kimberly Whelan (30) assaulted an

individual. Whelan was taken into custody for processing. Whelan was released

into the custody of the Caledonia County Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/2020 at 1600 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.