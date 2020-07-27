Vector Solutions Announces Partnership with ITU Online to Deliver World-Class Certification Prep Training

ITU Online

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, today announced its partnership with ITU Online to deliver high quality, award-winning IT and cybersecurity training to businesses and professionals.

Through this partnership, Vector Solutions will feature a comprehensive new course library of ITU-produced content through its RedVector and Convergence Training brands for IT professionals whose roles are to support digital information infrastructure, strategy, and/or security of IT networks. The courses are designed to help train and prepare learners to take IT and Cybersecurity certification exams.



“During this unprecedented time, it’s more critical than ever for our IT professionals to have access to effective, high-quality training in order to make them more capable and compliant and protect their organizations and employees from cyber threats and other disruptions,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “We are excited to partner with ITU, an innovative industry leader that shares our passion for delivering world-class education and training to learners.”



“As people around the world continue to learn and adapt during COVID-19, online training has proven to remain successful,” Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online said. “One of the greatest benefits of online training is you can learn from home or anywhere with a high-speed internet connection at your convenience. It also eliminates the overhead cost of transportation and schoolwork deadlines, increases flexibility, and reduces costs. We are thrilled to partner with Vector Solutions and share our online solutions with them as they grow their educational library.”



As an authorized partner to CompTIA, the world’s leading technology association for IT professionals and certification programs, ITU’s content is CompTIA-Approved Quality Content (CAQC). Additionally, instructors are certified in the CompTIA exams they teach and have CompTIA Technical Trainer (CTT+) or other industry-approved trainer certifications or credentials.



For more information about Vector’s partnership with ITU, please visit https://www.redvector.com/it-cybersecurity-professional-library/.



About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.



About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all of our curriculum “in house” at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know; which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition.