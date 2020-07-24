Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pineland Mine Virtual Public Meeting - July 23, 2020

DHEC will hold a Public Meeting to discuss the proposed Pineland Mine on July 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our state, the public meeting will be held virtually using an online platform. This platform will provide interested persons the opportunity to participate remotely. Anyone who plans to participate in the public meeting should complete the registration form prior to July 23, 2020.  After we receive your registration, we will be able to provide you with instructions on how to join the public meeting from your personal device.  Completing the registration form also allows you to submit questions prior the public meeting and lets us know how you prefer to be notified of DHEC’s final decision on the mine operating permit application.   

A recording of the public meeting and all materials discussed will be posted on this webpage. If you are unable to access the webpage, or have questions about participating in the public meeting, please contact Mason Brandes no later than July 16, 2020 at (803) 898-1369, or by email at brandemd@dhec.sc.gov, to register and receive the meeting materials.    

