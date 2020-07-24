Charlotte Power Washing Starts New Business In Charlotte NC

Charlotte Power Washing Logo

Charlotte Power Washing Opens new business

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many years in the pressure washing industry servicing commercial and residential pressure washing services, Charlotte Power Washing (CPW), has decided to form a company and base it in Charlotte NC.

We provide a wide array of pressure washing services that addresses all our clients’ needs. We hope to become the preferred vendor for local homeowners and local businesses. CPW will offer competitive pricing while offering top notch customer service.

Charlotte Power Washing will offer services such as, house washing, window washing, driveway washing, patio washing, deck cleaning, deck cleaning, warehouse cleaning, dumpster pad pressure washing, and various other commercial only services. CPW make sure that the right methods are being used on the correct surfaces and we pride ourselves on doing it right the first time.

Our office is located at 205 Regency Executive Park Drive Suite 460, Charlotte, NC 28217 and can be reached at (704) 257-8877