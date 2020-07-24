Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Offers a Program to Help College Students Through COVID-19

Colleges Can Offer This Program for Students to Discuss Their Feelings About COVID-19

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz), founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, a practice focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth, is offering a program to college students and recent alumni to help them through Covid-19.

“College students have had their lives turned upside down this past year. Many are consumed with worry, anger, upset, and disappointment,” explains Dr. Liz. ”They have had to deal with Covid-19 and the shutting down of campus, online classes, and the loss of independence and freedom as they take classes from home. They have also had to deal with the loss of family members or friends, racial protests and injustices, job losses, and numerous other issues due to the pandemic.

Dr. Liz is offering a two-part virtual workshop for colleges and universities nationwide. It is based on a program she facilitated on July 12 for Local Moms and Dads on Call, a parent volunteer group affiliated with the University of Southern California.

“This interactive workshop was designed to empower University of Southern California students to move forward, make positive choices and take charge of their lives despite the circumstances,” said Dr. Liz.

Dr. Liz gave students the space to acknowledge their feelings about their current circumstances and share where they are in the process. They were empowered to move forward once they came to terms with “what’s so.”

Students learned not to let circumstances define them. Instead, they discovered how to let who they are and what they want to achieve determine how they respond to circumstances.

Dr. Liz coached students on developing specific action steps to move forward in the areas of well-being, muting their negative internal dialogue, developing and expanding their support network, and asking for help. Dr. Liz created a Facebook group for the participants to continue to share about the forward actions they are taking based on the information they learned in the workshop. She is available to provide this workshop to your students as a two-part series.

Dr. Liz is a board-certified pediatrician, parent coach, and professional speaker. Her practice is focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth. Dr. Liz's private parent coaching sessions and group empowerment workshops provide preventive solutions that will transform a parent’s relationship with their children. Her interactive workshops for teens and young adults empower them to move forward and make positive choices to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives. Learn more at www.DrLizConsulting.com. Dr. Liz can be contacted at 732-873-1021 or DrLiz@DrLizConsulting.com.

