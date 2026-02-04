Best-selling Author Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Releases New Book: SPARK

A Pediatrician’s Guide to Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Connection, & Igniting Youth Potential

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (“Dr. Liz”), bestselling author, speaker, board-certified pediatrician, and founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking new book, “SPARK: A Pediatrician's Guide to Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Connection, and Igniting Youth Potential.” Available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats, SPARK achieved bestseller status on its release day, earning recognition as a Top New Release (Parenting Teenagers) and an Amazon Best Seller (Counseling & Education).

In a world where many young people feel discouraged, dismissed, or disconnected — and many adults feel unsure of how to help — SPARK offers a compelling and compassionate path forward. Written for both adults and young people, the book introduces a transformative framework designed to rebuild trust, deepen communication, and bridge a widening generational divide.

Dr. Liz is a leading authority on rebuilding trust and strengthening relationships between adults and youth. Her expertise and insights have earned national recognition, with features in major media outlets, including CBS News (New York). Through her work, Dr. Liz equips adults and teens with tools to ease tensions, foster healthier connections, and create stronger families, schools, and communities.

In this transformational book, readers will discover:

• Why trust breaks down between generations and how to rebuild it.

• The five key ingredients of meaningful connection using the SPARK Framework.

• How to communicate across generational lines with empathy and presence.

• What adults unknowingly do that creates resistance and how to shift it.

• How youth can rise above fear, self-doubt, and isolation and claim their voice.

• How to move from disconnection to true partnership in families, schools, and communities.

“SPARK is more than a book — it’s an invitation to show up differently for the young people in our lives, and for ourselves,” said Dr. Liz. “I hope that every reader feels inspired to rebuild trust, reconnect with compassion, and help young people tap into the potential that’s already within them. When we bridge these divides, we ignite change that truly lasts.”

Whether you’re a parent searching for a better way to connect, an educator navigating daily challenges with students, or a young person longing to be understood, SPARK offers the guidance, clarity, and encouragement needed to strengthen relationships with purpose and heart. Get your copy of this transformational new book on Amazon today and begin creating lasting trust, understanding, and connection with the teens and young adults in your life.

Her previous book, You Are Not A Bad Parent: A Pediatrician's Guide To Reducing Conflict And Connecting With Your Teens, reached #1 on Amazon’s “Parenting Teenagers” and “Parenting Reference” Best Seller lists, cementing her reputation as one of the nation’s most trusted voices in parent–youth communication.

