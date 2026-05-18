Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry’s New Book, SPARK, Named Finalist in the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards

SPARK: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Connection, and Igniting Youth Potential

SPARK was recognized by one of the world’s most prestigious awards programs for independent authors and publishers.

This recognition reinforces how urgently young people and adults need stronger connection, trust, and communication.” — Dr. Liz

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry, MD (“Dr. Liz”), bestselling author, speaker, board-certified pediatrician, and founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, announced that her groundbreaking new book, SPARK: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Connection, and Igniting Youth Potential, has been named a finalist in the relationship category of the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

“This recognition reinforces how urgently young people and adults need stronger connection, trust, and communication,” said Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry. “I wrote SPARK to help families, educators, and communities better understand and support today’s youth. It is incredibly meaningful to see that message resonate so deeply with readers and industry professionals alike.”

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is a premier international awards program recognizing excellence in independent publishing. Presented by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group in cooperation with Marilyn Allen of Allen Literary Agency, the awards honor independently published books in more than 80 categories. Winners and finalists are selected by publishing professionals and will be recognized at the 2026 awards reception at the Newberry Library in Chicago on June 26, 2026.

Dr. Liz is an Ivy League-trained, board-certified pediatrician, author, speaker, and consultant with more than 25 years of experience helping parents, educators, and organizations better support teens and young adults. She is the author of the bestselling books SPARK: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Rebuilding Trust, Restoring Connection, and Igniting Youth Potential and You Are Not a Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide to Reducing Conflict and Connecting with Your Teens. Through her speaking engagements, workshops, and consulting programs, Dr. Liz provides practical strategies to strengthen communication, reduce conflict, and help young people build the confidence and life skills they need to thrive. Her expertise has been featured by national media outlets, including CBS News, NY. Learn more at DrLizConsulting.com.

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