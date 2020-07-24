NDDOT expands online scheduling for Motor Vehicle appointments

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) expanded their services and is now offering online appointment scheduling for motor vehicle services at branch offices across the state.

Part of the NDDOT Smart Restart included providing in person services by appointment only. To make an appointment visit the NDDOT website or call 1-855-633-6835.

Online scheduling is new for the Motor Vehicle branch offices and another way for NDDOT to meet our customers’ needs while saving them time.

“We are always looking for new ways to innovate our services and better serve our citizens,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “This is the next step to help streamline our appointment system and provide consistent service throughout North Dakota.”

Local Motor Vehicle branch offices throughout the state are offering a variety of services. For a complete list of motor vehicle branch offices and services available visit www.dot.nd.gov.

Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk, drop box or by mail.