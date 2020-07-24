Impromptu river access to close during construction

Headlines - Region 5

Fri Jul 24 11:01:42 MDT 2020

BILLINGS – An unofficial, user-made river-access site on the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Springtime will be unavailable to floaters and anglers starting Aug. 3 for construction.

The site, where Twin Bridges Road crosses the river off the I-90 Exit 396, is owned by Montana Rail Link, but has been used by the public to launch boats for many years. A more-formal access and improvement agreement between the railroad and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is in the works.

Meanwhile, MRL plans to work on its railroad bridge piers in the river starting Aug. 3 and lasting for several months. During the construction, MRL will close the site to accommodate its equipment. Anglers and rafters will be able to float past the construction barges in the river, but they will not be able to use the launch site.

The nearest FWP properties with boat launches are at Indian Fort Fishing Access Site at Reed Point and Holmgren Fishing Access Site between Springtime and Columbus.