PGA Georgia Section moves 2020 Georgia Open to Jennings Mill Country Club
Jennings Mill is in immaculate condition and we have met with the PGA to be certain it meets all the criteria for the tournament.”WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The PGA of America, Georgia Section (Georgia PGA) has announced that the 2020 Georgia Open will now be played at Jennings Mill Country Club in Athens.”
The Georgia PGA received word from Ford Plantation that they were not able to host the Georgia Open this year. L&J Acquisitions and L&J Golf, owner and operator of Jennings Mill Country Club, has been a proud sponsor of Georgia PGA and the Georgia PGA Championship since 2018, and after being approached by the Georgia PGA on the subject, the decision was made to host the 2020 Georgia Open, as scheduled on August 6th-9th.
According to Jorge Martinez, President of L&J Golf and L&J Acquisitions, “we are happy to welcome the 2020 Georgia Open to Jennings Mill Country Club and we are honored to host this prestigious tournament.”
“Jennings Mill is in immaculate condition and we have met with the Georgia PGA to be certain it meets all the criteria for the tournament” stated Mr. Martinez. He also shared that “the club is proud that our very own Head Golf Professional, Gary Miller will be in the field”.
The Georgia Open is the Georgia state open golf tournament, open to both amateur and professional golfers. It is organized by the Georgia section of the PGA of America. It has been played annually since 1954 at a variety of courses around the state. Previous courses include but not limited to: Ford Plantation, The Legends at Chateau Elan, Champions Retreat, Barnsley Gardens, Reynolds Plantation, Harbor Club, The Frog, Settindown Creek, and Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Notable past champions include: Tommy Aaron (3), Paul Claxton, Stephen Keppler (2), Franklin Langam, Steve Melnyk, Larry Nelson, Tim O’Neal, Dave Schreyer, Gene Sauers (3), Tim Simpson (4), Bob Tway, DeWitt Weaver (4) and Tim Weinhart.
Since its inception, Jennings Mill Country Club has hosted a wide range of professional and amateur golf events, including but not limited to: WEB.com Athens Regional Foundation Classic (2006-09), PGA Tour Q-School (10), PGA Tour Champions Q-School, USGA Qualifiers, GSGA Qualifiers and most recently the Georgia PGA Professional National Championship Qualifier (2019).
Jennings Mill Country Club has provided championship golf, tennis, swimming and more to the Athens community since 1981. The Club has provided private membership along with local non-member golfers for years. On September 1st of this year, the club will convert to a strictly private club.
