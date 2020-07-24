Shaftsbury Barracks // Abuse Prevention Order Violation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302417

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 21, 2020 at approximately 0930 hours

LOCATION: Grove Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Danny R. Peters

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 21, 2020, at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Danny R. Peters violated an active court order. Peters was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on August 3rd, 2020, at 0815 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3rd, 2020, at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262