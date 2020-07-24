Shaftsbury Barracks // Abuse Prevention Order Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302417
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 21, 2020 at approximately 0930 hours
LOCATION: Grove Road, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Danny R. Peters
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 21, 2020, at approximately 0930 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a potential abuse prevention order violation, in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Further investigation revealed Danny R. Peters violated an active court order. Peters was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on August 3rd, 2020, at 0815 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 3rd, 2020, at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262