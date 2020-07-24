WYDOT Driver Services Office in Rock Springs closed Friday

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has closed the Driver Services Office in Rock Springs on Friday due to a potential direct contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

WYDOT officials anticipate the office will reopen on Monday. Cleaning crews will do an in-depth cleaning of the building Friday.

“We are working as quickly as possible to clean the office and get it ready for a safe reopening,” said Misty Dobson, WYDOT’s Driver Services program manager. “We have policies in place that ensure cleaning protocols are enacted in a timely manner to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the customers they serve.”

Additionally, WYDOT’s Driver Services offices throughout the state have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Driver Services employees wipe down their stations with cleaners after each transaction and have plexiglass barriers at their desks to provide separation between themselves and the customers.

Examiners also wipe down the vehicles used for road testing, wear masks and require all applicants to wear masks.

Customers who need to conduct business at Driver Services are asked to visit a nearby office. For office locations, visit WYDOT's website.

For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.

