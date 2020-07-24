G.A.S, The Fuel Behind the Fire Supports Back To School Giveaway for 1000 Students
Lifetime's Television "Surviving R. Kelly Series" Survivor Asante McGee launches a nonprofit to help other survivors!ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.A.S, The Fuel Behind the Fire is partnering with a group of 14 local nonprofits to collectively sponsor a Back To School Bookbag Giveaway at Dunbar Recreation Center on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. EST. This free event will feature a school supply giveaway, free haircuts, local vendors, and entertainment by DJ Will from Wild1Radio.com.
The nonprofits are proud to bring the Back To School Bookbag Giveaway to the recreation center located at 477 Windsor Street for the first time. They are prepared to provide bookbags with grade level supplies and other items to 1000 school-age children. Students must be present and register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-2-school-backpack-giveaway-tickets-108632970138 to receive a book bag. State and city social distancing regulations will be followed. Registered attendees can also use the curbside pickup to get their supplies.
“School supplies should be the last thing that parents have to worry about during these uncertain times. As a newly formed nonprofit, G.A.S. is thrilled to support this much-needed cause as our first initiative. My desire to help the community was one of the main reasons I created G.A.S,” Founder Asante McGee remarked.
G.A.S. is an all-inclusive nonprofit organization dedicated to providing selfless, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in ways that encourage self-respect and self-sufficiency to victims and survivors of abusive relationships, child abuse and maltreatment while advancing the struggle against domestic violence through community awareness, advocacy, education and empowerment. To learn more about G.A.S., please visit https://www.gasfuelbehindthefire.org/.
###
Taylor Trahan
PullCorp Media & Business Consulting Group
+1 225-366-7855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn