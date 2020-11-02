Celebrity Non-Profit Executives Partner with Celebrity Chef to Provide Thanksgiving Dinner for DFW Families
"The Thanksgiving Blessing"
The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.”DALLAS, TX, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Of Empowerment For Families & Youth, Inc. and G.A.S. The Fuel Behind The Fire are excited to announce their partnership with Celebrity Chef, Felicia Guimont, and her company OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC for “The Thanksgiving Blessing.” The partners will provide dinner for 7 families, up to six people per family, in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area this Thanksgiving. If you're interested or know a family in need, please visit www.coe4youth.org/the-thanksgiving-blessing and complete the form to be considered for "The Blessing". Submissions will be accepted from November 2nd until November 20th at 5pm CST. Winners will be contacted directly by November 21, 2020.
— William Blake
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to utilize my passion to bless others during such a difficult year for us all. This giveaway truly reflects my mission of bringing families back to the table one meal a time and that’s something none of us should take for granted,” Chef Felicia stated. “The Thanksgiving Blessing is also
a beautiful reflection of our mission to continually support families by addressing mental, physical, social, and spiritual needs,” Center of Empowerment For Families & Youth, Inc. Board Chair Dr. Catrina added. “The Thanksgiving Blessing is an excellent opportunity for G.A.S. to continue our efforts of supporting and
inspiring hope in the community,” Founder Asante McGee remarked.
The Center of Empowerment For Families & Youth, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to enrich the lives of our youth through advocacy and education. We are committed to diminishing the risks of underserved and at-risk families. We do this by promoting and providing an all-inclusive program that addresses the mental, physical, social, and spiritual needs of our constituents.
OMG Cakes & Southern Best Catering, LLC is a full-service catering service company that offers a wait staff, private chef services, custom cupcakes, cheesecakes, granteacakes and more!
Atlanta based G.A.S. is an all-inclusive non-profit organization which provides compassionate support services for victims and survivors of abusive relationships, child abuse, and maltreatment while advancing the struggle against domestic violence through community awareness, advocacy, education, and empowerment.
