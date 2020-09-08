R. Kelly Survivor & Business Executive Asante McGee Sets the Record Straight in her New Memoir
Reclaiming My Power: My Life in the Aftermath of R. KellyATLANTA, GA, US, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puissance Maison Publishing is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of “Reclaiming My Power: My Life in the Aftermath of R. Kelly.” This memoir by business executive, advocate, and author Asante McGee explores her life prior to and during her experience with the R&B singer and celebrates her transformation from victim to victor as she speaks her truth.
Long before she met R&B singing sensation R. Kelly, Asante experienced years of trials and tribulations from childhood abuse to domestic violence and marital infidelity. These experiences not only tested her strength in ways unimaginable but also served to create the perfect storm years later when she came face-to-face with her musical icon.
After filming the Lifetime Television docu-series, “Surviving R Kelly,” Asante received death threats and adverse comments from critics and the media. “When I decided to release my first book, ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet, The Asante McGee Story’ in 2019, it was under the duress of public scrutiny and the pressure of the networks to get my story out about my relationship with the infamous R. Kelly,” McGee recalled. “In ‘Reclaiming My Power: My Life in the Aftermath of R. Kelly,’ I wanted to set the record straight.” Asante considers herself a voice for the voiceless! She hopes to inspire other women and girls who may be dealing with issues of insecurity and/or abuse, to stand their ground, never give up, and never be afraid to speak up!
As the CEO and founder of G.A.S., The Fuel Behind the Fire, an all-inclusive nonprofit organization, Asante continues to use her platform to speak life into young women and to motivate them to pursue their passions. She hopes her story of overcoming abuse, learning to love herself, and navigating the pitfalls of life will inspire young women while giving them hope and the roadmap to avoids some of the same traps of life that she’s endured. “Reclaiming My Power: My Life in the Aftermath of R. Kelly” can be purchased directly at http://www.asantemcgee.com/ or on Amazon.
Ladies In Film and Television will host Asante's Virtual Book Release Experience via Asante McGee's Facebook Page Live on September 9, 2020, at 8 pm EST.
###
Taylor Trahan
PullCorp Media & Business Consulting Group
+1 225-366-7855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn