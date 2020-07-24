Florida PSC to hold Pandemic Impact Workshop on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a workshop on the Pandemic Impact on Customers and Utilities on Wednesday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m. Commissioners will hear from representatives of Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Florida Power & Light Company; Florida Public Utilities Company; Gulf Power Company; and Tampa Electric Company; the Office of Public Counsel; and other interested parties. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Workshop; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. If you wish to comment, please file your comments with the Office of Commission Clerk, Florida Public Service Commission, 2540 Shumard Oak Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0850, on or before Tuesday, July 28, 2020, specifically referencing the workshop title: Pandemic Impact on Customers and Utilities. The Commission workshop will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and can be viewed on the PSC website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.