St. Johnsbury Barracks / Escape

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Escape from Work Detail

ACCUSED: Shannon Edwards

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to the Northeast Correctional Complex for a report of an

escaped inmate. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Shannon Edwards (35)

escaped the facility by scaling an exterior fence.

Troopers checked the area, issued a be on the lookout, and a K9 was deployed to

follow the scent trail. Edwards was not located, and is believed to be

travelling back to Waterbury, where he is originally from.

Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont

State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

