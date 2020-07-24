St. Johnsbury Barracks / Escape
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A403693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Escape from Work Detail
ACCUSED: Shannon Edwards
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to the Northeast Correctional Complex for a report of an
escaped inmate. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Shannon Edwards (35)
escaped the facility by scaling an exterior fence.
Troopers checked the area, issued a be on the lookout, and a K9 was deployed to
follow the scent trail. Edwards was not located, and is believed to be
travelling back to Waterbury, where he is originally from.
Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont
State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
