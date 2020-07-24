Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Escape

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Escape from Work Detail

 

ACCUSED: Shannon Edwards                                                

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 24, 2020 at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to the Northeast Correctional Complex for a report of an

escaped inmate. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Shannon Edwards (35)

escaped the facility by scaling an exterior fence.

 

Troopers checked the area, issued a be on the lookout, and a K9 was deployed to

follow the scent trail. Edwards was not located, and is believed to be

travelling back to Waterbury, where he is originally from.

 

Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont

State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

 

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

