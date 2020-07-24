Road Closure Route 15 Intersection by Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester

Traffic alert – Route 15 intersection Westbound lane Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 15 intersection by Westbound lane Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester is blocked due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173