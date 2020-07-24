Road Closure Route 15 Intersection by Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester
Traffic alert – Route 15 intersection Westbound lane Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 15 intersection by Westbound lane Lime Kiln Rd in Colchester is blocked due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Samantha Sumner
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173