Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, Simple Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI/ ASSAULT

CASE#: 20B202298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 6:53 PM

STREET: S. Perry Rd

TOWN: Barnard

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 12/ S. Perry Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/ Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nikolai Davis

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 05

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper ripped off, Deformed roof, Front axle damage, Flat tires on passenger side

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/22/2020 at approximately 1853 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on S. Perry Rd. in Barnard, VT. Upon arrival it was apparent the vehicle was driving down S. Perry Rd. towards VT RT 12 at a high rate of speed, went off the road, hit an embankment, and rolled before coming to rest with the rear tires stuck in a drainage ditch. Investigation revealed Davis had assaulted two males who attempted to render aid to him. Davis resisted arrest and fought verbally and physically with the Troopers who responded on scene. Further investigation revealed Davis was under the influence of intoxicants. Davis was subsequently arrested for DUI, Assault on a law enforcement officer, Recklessly endangering another person, Disorderly conduct, and Simple assault. Davis was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Davis was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and held for the lack of $1,000.00 bail. A court date was set for 07/23/2020 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/2020 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.