Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, Simple Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI/ ASSAULT
CASE#: 20B202298
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 6:53 PM
STREET: S. Perry Rd
TOWN: Barnard
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 12/ S. Perry Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/ Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nikolai Davis
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 05
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front bumper ripped off, Deformed roof, Front axle damage, Flat tires on passenger side
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/22/2020 at approximately 1853 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on S. Perry Rd. in Barnard, VT. Upon arrival it was apparent the vehicle was driving down S. Perry Rd. towards VT RT 12 at a high rate of speed, went off the road, hit an embankment, and rolled before coming to rest with the rear tires stuck in a drainage ditch. Investigation revealed Davis had assaulted two males who attempted to render aid to him. Davis resisted arrest and fought verbally and physically with the Troopers who responded on scene. Further investigation revealed Davis was under the influence of intoxicants. Davis was subsequently arrested for DUI, Assault on a law enforcement officer, Recklessly endangering another person, Disorderly conduct, and Simple assault. Davis was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Davis was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and held for the lack of $1,000.00 bail. A court date was set for 07/23/2020 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/2020 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.